|
|
nee Adair former resident of Park Forest, IL age 86 years.Devoted daughter of the late George and the late Evelyn nee Gray Adair; Dearest sister of George (Jan) Adair; Kind aunt of Kathy (Jim) Acutf and Kelly (Kais) Naseery, Dear great-aunt of 5, great-great aunt of 1; Cherished friend to Joyce Goodman, Emily (Charlie) Hoffie and Carly and Olivia Hoffie. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Visitation on Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until time of Services at 1:00 p.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr. Park Forest, IL. Interment private.
For information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 18, 2019