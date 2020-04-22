|
|
Mrs. Rogene "Weenie" Warner McGuinn, 99, resident of The Stratford, died April 19, 2020 at Westchester Manor in High Point, NC.
She was born September 10, 1920 in Prophetstown, IL, a daughter to the late Hamden and Emma Toppert Warner. After attending Century Medical College in Chicago, she later moved to High Point in the early 1950's. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and president of Carbide Saws Incorporated. In 2000, she was awarded "Woman of the Year" by the High Point Women's Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Case Goodman in 1960; her second husband J.D. McGuinn in 2015; two sisters and one brother.
Surviving is a daughter, Jane Burnette and husband Calvin of High Point, NC; a step-son, William "Billy" McGuinn and wife Mollie of Lexington, NC; a sister, Phyllis Nieland of Chicago, IL; three grandchildren, Grayson "Gray" Burnette, Steve McGuinn and Marinda McGuinn; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, NC. Visitation will be held from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A private entombment will be held Saturday at Guilford Memorial Park Mausoleum in Greensboro, NC. Each event will be limited to 50 individuals with social distancing observed. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 918 N. Main St. High Point, N.C. 27262 or to Center for Spiritual Living, 309 S. Maple St. Graham, N.C. 27253. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 22, 2020