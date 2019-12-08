Home

Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Roger Emerson Campbell

Roger Emerson Campbell Obituary
Roger Emerson Campbell, age 48, a longtime resident of Crete, IL passed away on December 2, 2019. Loving son of Marilyn (nee Davis) and the late Merrill (Mert) Campbell. Beloved brother to Nancy (John) Lucas, Ross (Annie) Campbell, Richard (Sheila) Campbell, the late Joan Mezewich and the late Randall Campbell. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 8, 2019
