Roger L. Wilson, age 72, beloved and precious husband for 54 years to Mary Frances "Penny", nee Hoyt. Loving father of Roger (Gretchen) Wilson, Jr. and Debbie Wilson. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas Roberto, Ashley (Steve) O'Connor, Natalie Roberto, Roger Wilson III, Annie Roberto, Riley Wilson and Rorie Wilson. Dear brother of Eileen (late Don) Longenecker , Ed (Susie) Wilson, and the late Herb (late Julie) Wilson. Fond brother-in-law of Ed (Deb) Hoyt. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Roger was an avid golfer. His biggest passion was spending time with his grandchildren who meant the world to him. A Memorial Service to celebrate Roger's life will take place on Monday, April 29, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 7800 W. McCarthy Rd., Palos Heights, IL 60463. Immediately following the Memorial Service, friends and family are invited to continue to celebrate Roger's life at a luncheon at Silver Lake Country Club, 14700 S. 82nd Ave., Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 24, 2019