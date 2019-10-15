|
nee Martin, resident of Park Forest,IL
Beloved wife of the late Peter Rubinas; Loving mother of Peter (Margaret), Michael (Kim), Joseph (Bridget) and Judith Rubinas, Kathleen (David) Gromala, Martin (Judith) and Robert (Susan) Rubinas and Romayne (Damon) Dorsey; Cherished grandmother of 22, Proud great-grandmother of 28; Dearest sister of Albert (Patricia) Martin and the late Clarita (the late Frank) Suareo; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law of Josephine Rubinas. A special thank you to Ogi, Romayne's devoted caregiver.
Visitation Tuesday 2-8 p.m. and Funeral Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL to St. Irenaeus Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions to the New Star Services 1005 West End Ave, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 would be appreciated. For information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 15, 2019