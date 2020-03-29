|
|
Ronald Allen DeFries, Sr. What a zest for life! From skiing the black diamonds in Beaver Creek to walking the links at Flossmoor Country Club. He never missed a golf tournament or a re-run of "Rudy" on TV. Ronnie, a true Cubs fan, amusing those around him by yelling "Hot Dog" with the same inflection as a vendor. Oh! And watching Ronnie dance was like attending an "Italian Soul Train". Ronnie moved from Flossmoor to the Gold Coast and thoroughly enjoyed city life walking the lake shore and even riding the bus! As many of his family and friends would say Ronnie would know the answer to the most obscure question, a true king of trivia. And please let us not forget the nightly Smirnoff with Kettle potato chips.
An amazing husband to Marilyn Lucas,a kind and gentle father to Alexandra, Ronald Jr., Dana and Josephine DeFries, and a loyal friend to anyone he held dear. Ronnie passed away March 21, 2020 quickly and peacefully.
His daily mantra: "I love my life, I love my wife and I love this place."
Mass and memorial service pending pandemic. His last request, in lieu of flowers, donations be directed to (lls.org) To sign guest book or for information visit heartlandmemorial.com or call (708) 444-2266.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 29, 2020