Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palos Community Church
12312 S 88th Ave
Palos Park, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Palos Community Church
12312 S 88th Ave
Palos Park, IL
View Map
Ronald Coleman Balogh Obituary
Ron passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the age of 70. He is the son of Coleman and Joan Balogh, survived by his beloved wife Nancy Vander Meer Balogh, dear father to daughter, Rebecca, and son, Coleman, adoring grandfather to Iris, and brother of George(Heather) Balogh.

Ron was formerly from the Roseland neighborhood in Chicago, attended Gompers Elementary school, and a graduate of Fenger High School, class of January, 1967. He received his undergraduate and Master's Degree from the University of Illinois-Urbana, and was a graduate of Northwestern with a certification in Orthotics-Prosthetics. He retired from working at Hines Veterans Hospital in 2018, where he fit returning soldiers from the Afganistan and Iraq war.

Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-8 p.m., at Palos Community Church, 12312 S 88th Ave, Palos Park, IL, 60464, 708-448-5220, with a memorial service, Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 11a.m.-noon.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 15, 2019
