Ronald E Lucas, age 76, of Park Forest, Illinois, passed away peacefully, October 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary C. Lucas nee Cullen. Loving step-father of Terry (late Ron) Ringman and Tim (Kim) Gerrity, father of Lisa Chrystall, David Lucas, and the late Jeffrey Lucas. Cherished grandfather of many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Cathy Pasquinelli. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Dorothy Spych-Lucas. Dear uncle of Joe and John. Ron will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00 until time of Funeral Service 3:00 p.m. at Smits - Steger Memorial Chapel (3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL). Interment Tuesday at Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to the or appreciated. Information at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 7, 2019