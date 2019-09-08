|
Ronald Edmund Skutecki of Phoenix, AZ passed away on June 18, 2019. The youngest of three siblings, Ron was born on September 12, 1957 to Edmund and Claire Skutecki in Chicago, IL. Ron had a great childhood on the south side, attending St. Michael's Grammar School and Mount Carmel High School. He was a life long fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
Ron graduated from the University of Illinois in 1980 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He then moved to Phoenix where he enjoyed a 38 year career with Sperry Flight Systems/Honeywell Aerospace. Soon after his move to Phoenix, Ron married the love of his life, Diane Panfil of Chicago. Diane and Ron have two great children. Veronica proudly serves as an aviation power plants and fuel systems technician in the United States Navy. Michael is a sophomore at Arizona State University, where he is following the Skutecki tradition of majoring in Electrical Engineering. Ron had a passion for fishing which he shared with his wife, children, friends, and brother, Ed. He especially enjoyed fishing for trout in Arizona lakes, bass fishing on Lake Pleasant, perch and smelt fishing on Lake Michigan, and salmon fishing in Alaska. Ron had a brilliant mind, a generous heart, an illuminating spirit, and he could rock a Hawaiian shirt any time, any place.
Ron is survived by his wife of 36 years, Diane; daughter, Veronica; son, Michael; sister, Candace Gwizdalski (Jim) of Crete, IL and brother, Ed of Glendale, AZ. Ron was a brother-in-law of Sue Skutecki of Glendale, AZ and dear friend to Wilma Lesaca of Glendale, AZ. He was also a brother-in-law of Steve Panfil (Marsha) of Darien, IL and Jerry Panfil (Paula) of Orland Park, IL. His eight nieces and nephews cherished their loving uncle. His parents, Edmund and Claire Skutecki and in-laws Ray and Stephanie Panfil, preceded him in death. Services were held in AZ. A gathering to celebrate Ron's life will take place in early fall in the Chicagoland area.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 8, 2019