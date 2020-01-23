|
Ronald G. Schultz, age 73. Longtime Chicago Heights resident, born and raised in Harvey. Thornton Township High School graduate. U.S. Air Force Veteran. Retired Draftsman for Evans Rail Cars and Master Mechanic for Rhodia, Inc. Father of Jonathan (Ashley) and Samuel Schultz. Son of the late Erma nee Brower and Vernon Schultz. Brother of Patricia Wyatt, Jacquelyn (Fred) Kuypers and the late David (Marjorie) Schultz. Uncle and friend to many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Sunday January 26th from 1:00 PM until time of funeral service at 5:00 PM. Family and friends will meet Monday at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL for a 12:00 Noon burial. For further information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 23, 2020