Ronald Howard McClain, age 82, long-time resident of Sauk Village, Illinois, passed away peacefully November 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Peggy O'Neal McClain nee Gipson for 60 years. Loving father of Frances Lee (Lisa Salvadore) McClain, Scott O'Neal (Lisamarie) McClain, Stethen Wesley McClain, and the late Duane Howard McClain. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth (Matthew) Stuckey, Victoria, and Thomas, great grandfather of Ender Nolan. His extended family also included Gloria Jackson and Christina Rylander. Ronald retired after 35 years of teaching at the Heritage Middle School in Lansing, IL. Ronald was a voracious reader who never stopped searching for knowledge and chose to never grow up. He was a teacher who taught all who loved him about doing the right thing, having faith in God, and loving one another.
Memorial Gathering, Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00 pm until time of Memorial Service 3:00 pm at the Sauk Village Bible Church 2165 E. 223rd Street Sauk Village, Illinois 60411. Interment will take place at later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery – Chicago Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Sauk Village Bible Church are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. 708-755-6100 or smitsfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 3, 2019