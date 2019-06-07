03/30/1961 - 05/12/2019 Ron passed away peacefully in his home in Utah surrounded by his family after winning the longest and greatest battle of them all. Born in Chicago, raised on the South East Side. It seems like there was nobody "FLASH" didn't know in some way. St George Grammar School, Dago Park, St Francis de Sales HS, JJ Kelley's, Game Time, Godfather's, Avenue N, WJOB, Whiting, The Rocks, The Fleas, Skidmarx, Republic Steel, Comic Shops, Rex Music, Accurate Painters, the list could go on.Ron is survived by his wife Carol, his sons Daniel and Richard, and his daughter Jamie. He has left us with memories we will all cherish, endless laughter, music, stories, and friends. The world lost a wild one, but he will live on in those who loved him. Join us for a Memorial Send Off Party at Aurelio's in Hammond on Sunday, June 9th between 2:00 and 8:00 PM. Share memories, stories, and photos."Peace man!" ~The Flash Published in the Daily Southtown from June 7 to June 9, 2019