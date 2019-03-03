Home

Ronald S. Bowker Obituary
Ronald S. Bowker, 84, of Tinley Park., formerly Dolton and Riverdale passed away on Feb. 18, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Beverly Jean Bowker (nee Annerino) in 2018. Father of Steven K. (Marilyn) Bowker and the late David C. (Ann Marie) Bowker. Four grandchildren: Jennifer (Matt) Lungaro, Christie (Brad) Taylor, Lauren Bowker and Jason Bowker. Four great-grandchildren: Charlie and Dominick Lungero, Gabriel and Zachery Taylor. Brother of Nancy (Guy) Fish, late Viola (late James) O'Sullivan and late Joyce (Fredrick) Ruopp. Mr. Bowker served in the U.S. Army. After attending college for business administration he working in Chicago and retired from BP, as an analyst. He was member of Masonic Lodge of Oak Lawn, Lodge #815 and a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Chicago. He held 33°, served as Past Most Worshipful Master and was a Member of the Cathedral Board. A Committal Service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL., Mon, March, 18that 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to , . For information or to sign guestbook please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 3, 2019
