Ronald W. Michalek
1943 - 2020
Ronald W. Michalek, age 77, of South Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly Michalek, nee Pease. Loving father of Kimberly (Richard) Jania and Laurie (Daniel) Berry. Cherished grandfather of Katelyn Jania and Ryan Berry. Dear brother of Delores (Richard) Knaack, the late Lucille Himes, and the late Diane Crowe. Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; Walter and Marie Michalek. Ronald was a graduate of Bloom High School class of 1961, and a proud member of Local 130 for 59 years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3:00 pm – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Funeral Service, Saturday July 11, at 10:00 at Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment at Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL. Memorials can be given to the South Suburban Humane Society. For more information, or to leave a message of condolence for the family visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Steger Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Beverly, so sorry for your loss. The three of us go back many, many years. Lot's of good times. He will be missed.
Hugh O'Donnell
Friend
July 7, 2020
Grew up in the emerald/union avenue blocks in Chicago Heights with Delores, Ronnie & Diane. What fun we had when we were kids! Will always miss Diane & Ronnie. Condolences to Ronnies family & Delores & family.
Marilyn Alkire/Raskinski
July 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joe Helsel
Friend
July 6, 2020
Sorry we never met, but did talk on the phone several times. I am part of the Michalak family.
Jackie Brokenbourgh
Family
July 6, 2020
May God grant him peace. Strength and love for the family. You are all in my prayers.
Sharon Gbur-Shapiro
Friend
July 6, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
July 6, 2020
Trip to Lemont, IL, 1915
Oh will he be sorely missed. His counsel was always on track due his many years of experience. So long dear cousin.
Gilbert Geras
Family
July 6, 2020
"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, we wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the support and courage needed.
July 6, 2020
Beverly so sorry for your loss. I've talked often about Ronnie taking me fishing, babysitting the girls, and having you both as friends. I prayed for you, Kim and Laurie today.
Joey Czajka
Friend
July 4, 2020
I never had the honor of knowing you, sir, but I cherish my friendship with your daughter, Laurie! Youve left a beautiful legacy and we know your Heavenly Father welcomed you to your eternal life with open arms.
Jenny Culver
Friend
July 4, 2020
Thinking of your family during this difficult time
Prayers for healing
Matthew 5:4
Lisa Marie Silva
Friend
July 4, 2020
Beverly and family , I'm so very sorry to hear of the passing of Ron. He was such a sweet guy . Sam and I just loved him . May he Rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time of sorrow . Hugs Beverly.
Debbie Spagnola
Friend
July 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
bonnie kemp
Friend
