Ronald W. Michalek, age 77, of South Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly Michalek, nee Pease. Loving father of Kimberly (Richard) Jania and Laurie (Daniel) Berry. Cherished grandfather of Katelyn Jania and Ryan Berry. Dear brother of Delores (Richard) Knaack, the late Lucille Himes, and the late Diane Crowe. Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; Walter and Marie Michalek. Ronald was a graduate of Bloom High School class of 1961, and a proud member of Local 130 for 59 years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3:00 pm – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Funeral Service, Saturday July 11, at 10:00 at Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment at Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL. Memorials can be given to the South Suburban Humane Society. For more information, or to leave a message of condolence for the family visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com
