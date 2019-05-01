|
(nee Ultsch). Beloved wife of Albert E. Muller. Loving mother of Stephen (Jill) Muller, Kenneth (Pattie) Muller, Patricia (James) Roethle, Daniel (Ann) Muller, David Muller & Robert (Lisa) Muller. Cherished Oma of Matthew, Tyler, Sarah, Joshua, Bradley, Brooke, Briana, Cody, Anthony, Amanda & Alexander. Dear sister-in-law of Joann Harris. Wonderful companion to her dog "Casey". Visitation Thursday, May 2nd from 9 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:15 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Terrence Church in Alsip, Mass 12:00 p.m., Noon. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 1, 2019