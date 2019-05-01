Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalia Muller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalia A. "Rose" Muller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosalia A. "Rose" Muller Obituary
(nee Ultsch). Beloved wife of Albert E. Muller. Loving mother of Stephen (Jill) Muller, Kenneth (Pattie) Muller, Patricia (James) Roethle, Daniel (Ann) Muller, David Muller & Robert (Lisa) Muller. Cherished Oma of Matthew, Tyler, Sarah, Joshua, Bradley, Brooke, Briana, Cody, Anthony, Amanda & Alexander. Dear sister-in-law of Joann Harris. Wonderful companion to her dog "Casey". Visitation Thursday, May 2nd from 9 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:15 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Terrence Church in Alsip, Mass 12:00 p.m., Noon. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now