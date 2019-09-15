|
|
Rosalie Wright nee Fushi, age 75. Crete resident for 23 years, formerly of Chicago Heights. Bloom High School graduate Class of 1962. Wife for 53 years of Richard J. Wright Jr. Mother of Richard (Michelle) and Daniel (Theresa) Wright. Grandmother of Ethan, Ava, Estelle, Beatrice and Grace Wright. Daughter of the late Julia nee Damiani and Peter Fushi. Sister of Juliana (Howard) Hill, Felicia (Kitrick) Sonesen and the late Concetta (late Frank "Bugs") Tieri. Aunt and dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Wednesday September 18th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Thursday 9:15 AM to St. Liborius Church, 71 W. 35th St., Steger. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rosalie's name to Best Buddies at www.bestbuddies.org/donate would be appreciated by the Wright family. For further info 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 15, 2019