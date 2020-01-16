|
Rosann Albrecht (nee Swem) age 86, longtime resident of Monee, Illinois passed away on January 14, 2020. Beloved wife to Ralph; loving mother to Nelson (Cheryl) Albrecht and Brian (Shobana) Albrecht. Cherished grandmother to Kelly (Michael) Chernick, Julia Albrecht, Nick Albrecht, Vikram Albrecht, Lalitha Albrecht and Kamala Albrecht. Preceded in death by grandson, Joe Albrecht. Rosann was a school teacher in Mt. Vernon, IL and volunteered her time in retirement at Monee Elementary School to help students with reading. Rosann was also an active member of the Homeowners Association for Golf Vista in Monee. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation Friday, January 17th from 3:00 P.M. until time of service at 7:00 P.M. at the Monee Funeral Home 5450 Wilson St. (at Governors Hwy.), Monee, IL. Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois at a later date. Info: (708) 534-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 16, 2020