|
|
Rose Ann Crowley, age 69 , of Tinley Park, IL. Beloved Daughter of Anne nee O'Toole and the late Donald J Crowley. Loving Sister of Donald J (Diana) Crowley Jr. Proud Aunt of Corey A. and Caitlin M. Crowley and great Aunt of Ronan. Rose was a retired teacher after 45 years from St Damian School, Oak Forest, IL. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 @ 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 9300 W 167th St, Orland Hills, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial to St. Damian School, would be appreciated. The family would like to thank all of Rose's friends and family for their support during Rose's illness. Services entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois, 708-206-2000.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 26, 2019