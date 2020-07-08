Age 86, of Mokena, passed away Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at her home. Rose is survived by her loving family, children, Mark (Mary) Fitzgerald, Mari Lynn (Michael) Ross, grandchildren, John (Kellie) Fitzgerald, Stephanie (Dave) Summers, Vivian Fitzgerald, Michael (Erica) Ross, Kaylee Ross, Gabriel Ross, great grandchildren, Nora Ross, Annie Fitzgerald and Emily Ross. Rose was preceded in death by her parents. Peter & Maria Brutti (Rosati) and husband Stephen Fitzgerald. Rose was a two-time former President of the St. James Ladies Auxiliary in Chicago Heights and a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Family will receive friends at St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 W. 2nd Avenue, New Lenox, IL 60451 on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment, Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Foundation would be greatly appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700. SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEARING FACE MASKS IS MANDATORY FOR THOSE IN ATTENDANCE.