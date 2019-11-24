Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Kristina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose G. Kristina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose G. Kristina Obituary
Rose Gloria Kristina nee Luzi. Age 92. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1946. Loving wife for nearly 56 years of the late George J. ("TV George") Kristina. Devoted mother of Lisa Kristina, George (Janette) Kristina, and of Linda Kristina, who lovingly cared for her mother at home during her final illness. Proud grandmother of David and Mark Kristina. Daughter of the late Elizabeth nee Pignotti and Peter Luzi. Sister of the late Ann (late Edward) Karpas, Nancy Luzi, Norma (late Anthony) Capretti and Dena Luzi. Beloved aunt and dear friend of many. Lifelong supporter of St. Agnes Church and avid Scrabble player. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday, November 29th 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from funeral home to St St. Agnes Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 am. Entombment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -