|
|
Rose Gloria Kristina nee Luzi. Age 92. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1946. Loving wife for nearly 56 years of the late George J. ("TV George") Kristina. Devoted mother of Lisa Kristina, George (Janette) Kristina, and of Linda Kristina, who lovingly cared for her mother at home during her final illness. Proud grandmother of David and Mark Kristina. Daughter of the late Elizabeth nee Pignotti and Peter Luzi. Sister of the late Ann (late Edward) Karpas, Nancy Luzi, Norma (late Anthony) Capretti and Dena Luzi. Beloved aunt and dear friend of many. Lifelong supporter of St. Agnes Church and avid Scrabble player. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday, November 29th 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from funeral home to St St. Agnes Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 am. Entombment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 24, 2019