We are sorry for the loss of your Mother, my Father's baby sister.
Pamela Nardoni Joyner and family, David Joyner, Danielle Joyner, Joanna, Luis & Lucas Matos
Rose J. Perino nee Nardoni. Age 85. Lifelong Park Forest and Chicago Heights resident. Real Estate Agent in the Chicago Heights area. Wife of the late Joseph Perino. Mother of Anthony Perino, Cynthia (Greg von Schaumberg) Masterson, Joseph (Adele) Perino, Mary (Daniel) Fleming, and Kathryn (Chris) Meigel. Grandmother of Gina, Ava, Anthony, Charles. Joseph, Daniel, Connor, Emmet and Lucinda. Daughter of the late Rose nee Ruggeri and August Nardoni. Sister of the late Frank (late Ann) Nardoni, Geno (late Violet) Nardoni, August (late Joanna) Nardoni and Charles (Geraldine) Nardoni. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet a St Liborius Church, 71 W 35th Street, Steger on Wednesday July 1, 2020 for Funeral Mass 10:00 am. Burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rose's name to the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Support Committee, P.O. Box 4132, Joliet, IL, 60434-4132 or www. alncemeterysupport.org/donate_pp would be appreciated by the Perino family. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 28, 2020.