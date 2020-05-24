Rose M. Mateyka, nee Chudada, age 90, of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully in Albuquerque, New Mexico on May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Mateyka. Loving mother of Susan (Albuquerque, NM), Sally (Steger, IL), and Thomas (Santee, CA). Dear sister of Dolores Chudada (Palm Springs, CA). Rose will be dearly missed.
Private family funeral to be held at Steger Memorial Chapel – 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Interment Calvary Cemetery – Steger, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100, or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 24, 2020.