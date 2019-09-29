|
Rose Papas, 101, passed away September 25th, 2019. A long time resident of Ormond Beach, Florida, Rose was born in Chicago Heights to Peter and Clara Cappelletti. Beloved wife of Fred Papas, who preceded her in death in 2002. Doting mother of Charlotte (Papas) Barbakow and Carol (Papas) Meisinger. Loving sister of Algisa (Cappelletti) Corredetti, Violet (Cappelletti) Rebeck, Vera (Cappelletti) D'Apice and Vera's twin brother, Guido Cappelletti in WWII, Frank Cappelletti, and Nick Cappelletti, who predeceased her in 2000, 2007, 2016, 1945, 1977, and 2004 respectively. Proud grandmother of Jessica Messinger (Jeff Daniel) and very proud great grandmother of Gwendolyn Rose Daniel, age 2 and Alexandria Fox Daniel, age 5 months.
Rose was an accomplished dressmaker/designer and a seamstress in their Suburban Cleaning Service business in Chicago Heights, and well known for designing and sewing the family's bridal party dresses.
She was also employed at Illinois Bell on Vincennes Ave. in Chicago Heights in the Cafeteria for many years. A wonderful cook and baker as many can attest to, she catered many events for friends and family. Her homemade cream puffs were a favorite.
Rose was a member of St. Rocco Church and the Mother Cabrini Society. Most of all she was a very loving mother and wife who always put her family first. Kindness, service, and generosity was what she lived by, and she exemplified the golden rule. She will be missed by everyone who's life she touched.
A visitation will take place at Kerr- Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road) in Chicago Heights.Illinois on Wednesday, October 2nd from 3:00pm to 6:00 pm. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Rocco Church, 315 E. 22nd St., Chicago Heights on Thursday October 3th at 11:00 am. Interment at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, Illinois.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 29, 2019