RoseMarie G. Pagliero age 79. Orland Park Resident formerly of New Lenox, Country Club Hills, Steger and Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Graduate of St Willibrord High School Class of 1958. Retired from Sears Roebuck in Park Forest after 30 years of service in Human Resources. Member of the Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy Chicago Heights Lodge #1430 and The Spaghetti-O's. Wife for 54 years of James Pagliero. Mother of Cheryl (Joseph) Keneipp, Christine (Raymond) Studniarz and James (Carmelina) Pagliero. Grandmother of Olivia, Delaney, Jacob and Julia Keneipp, Christina, Anthony and Mia Pagliero. Daughter of the late Helen nee Skiba and Calogero Dicristina. Sister of Providence "Prudy" (Theodore "Ted") Lagger and the late Sam (Sandy) Kincheloe. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Thursday August 15th from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday 9:00 AM from funeral home to St. Stephen, Deacon & Martyr Church, 17500 – 84th Ave., Tinley Park. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 13, 2019