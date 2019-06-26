Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
14700 94th Avenue
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Rosemary Estand Obituary
(nee Peloso). Age 74, beloved wife of 50 years to the late Douglas L. Estand. Loving mother of Robert, the late Richard, and Ronald (late Andy) Hall-Estand.

Cherished sister of the late Gerald, Lawrence and Marino Peloso. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear friend to many. Visitation Thursday 4-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Lying in State Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of Service 10:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 14700 94th Avenue, Orland Park, IL. Interment Orland Memorial Park Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 26, 2019
