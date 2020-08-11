Rosemary Hempel, nee Coty; Devoted Wife of the late William R. Hempel for 64 years; Loving Mother of Julie (John) Leonard, Kathleen (Thomas) Lynch, and the late William; Proud Nana of Jacqueline (Dylan), Ginny (Josh), the late Christine, Ryan, John (Jessica), Michael (Andrea), and Kelly (Michael); Great Nana of Brody, Margaret, Grace, William, Katharine, Johnny Ryan and Will; Beloved Sister of Betty Lou Montezon; Dear Aunt and Friend to many; Visitation Wednesday 10:30 a.m. until time of prayers 11:15 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights; Mass 12:00 Noon; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Due to the current Covid-19 government restrictions, we ask that anyone attending please wear a face mask as well as remain socially distant; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com