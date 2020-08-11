1/
Rosemary Hempel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Hempel, nee Coty; Devoted Wife of the late William R. Hempel for 64 years; Loving Mother of Julie (John) Leonard, Kathleen (Thomas) Lynch, and the late William; Proud Nana of Jacqueline (Dylan), Ginny (Josh), the late Christine, Ryan, John (Jessica), Michael (Andrea), and Kelly (Michael); Great Nana of Brody, Margaret, Grace, William, Katharine, Johnny Ryan and Will; Beloved Sister of Betty Lou Montezon; Dear Aunt and Friend to many; Visitation Wednesday 10:30 a.m. until time of prayers 11:15 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights; Mass 12:00 Noon; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Due to the current Covid-19 government restrictions, we ask that anyone attending please wear a face mask as well as remain socially distant; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved