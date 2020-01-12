|
|
Ross Richard Lassandro of Park Forest, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Chicago following complications from a fall. Born March 17, 1947 in Rockford, Illinois to Frank R. Lassandro and Lillian R. (Oddo) Lassandro, he spent his younger years in Freeport, Illinois. He was a graduate of Aquin Catholic High School Class of 65, Highland Community College, and University of Illinois/Chicago Circle Campus. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1968, serving on the USS Ranger as a Personnel Specialist during the Vietnam War. Then spending his entire professional career in the insurance industry as a Claims Supervisor at Allstate Insurance, Matteson, Illinois, never taking a sick day in 36 years of service.
We will miss his amazing smile, witty one-liners, 'YouTube tutorial-worthy' repair skills, and regionally – famous lasagna.
Survivors include wife Loretta Lassandro, daughter Laura (Ed) Hosty of Chicago, son Aaron (Chelsey) Lassandro of Fort Wayne, Indiana, grandsons E.J., Frankie, and Will Hosty, and Aries Lassandro, siblings Marguerite Lassandro (Keith) Pontnack, Len (Colleen) Lassandro, all of Freeport, Marilyn Lassandro (Mark) Frederick of Underhill, Vermont and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, son Anthony (Tony) Lassandro, and nephew Lt. Benjamin Frederick, MD.
The visitation will be held on Tuesday January 14th at Saint Clement Church 642 W. Deming Place Chicago, IL at 10am with the funeral Mass to follow at 11am.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Navy–Marine Corps Relief Society https://nmcrs.org/
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 12, 2020