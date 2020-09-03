1/2
Ross S. Nordstrom
Ross Stewart Nordstrom. Age 91. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Born in Princeton, Illinois. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1947. Studied Electrical Engineering at Chicago Technical College. United States Army Korean War Veteran. Retired proprietor of Royale Amusement. Ross attended and supported San Rocco Oratory, the Marchegiana Society of Chicago Heights, Amaseno Lodge #3, The Mount Carmel Men's Dinner Club, and a longtime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and Honorary Member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1060. Ross enjoyed golfing with his "Watermelon Golf Club" buddies and the local casinos where he and Annette made many friends and enjoyed the cuisine at their steakhouses. Ross was the bottom-line mechanical genius with his natural ability to repair anything. Beloved husband for 66 years of Annette nee Rufo. Loving father of Dennis (Renee) Nordstrom, Sharon (late Sam) Cipkar, Lynette (Mark) Nykaza and Christopher (Lorena) Nordstrom. Cherished grandfather of Evan Stuart (Stacey) Nordstrom, Max Anthony Nordstrom, Ryan Ross Cipkar, Gabriel Paul (Jill) Cipkar, Anneli Hoffman, Kenneth Ross Hoffman, Cody Hoffman, Lucas Nordstrom and Trevor Nordstrom. Great grandfather of William and Thaddeus Nordstrom. Son of the late Iva Mae nee Stewart and Arthur Edwin Nordstrom. Brother of the late Robert (late Ruth) Nordstrom. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ross was highly respected to all those who were blessed to know him. Visitation at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights all are welcome on Friday September 4, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Funeral Services and Entombment at Skyline Memorial Park are private. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 3, 2020.
