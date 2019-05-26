Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Bridgeview,
7259 W. 74th St.
Bridgeview, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Bridgeview
7259 W. 74th St.
Bridgeview, IL
View Map
Roy L. Ashburn Obituary
Roy L. Ashburn, age 73, beloved husband of Brenda S. (nee Ballinger); loving father of Bob (Shannon), Jim (Dawn), Mike (Jennifer) and Danny (Christie) Ashburn; cherished grandfather of Jason (Chrissy), Casey (Chelsea), Christopher (Alexandria), Brittany (Alex), Aiden, Addison and Connor; devoted great-grandfather of Ava; dearest brother of Shirley (Bob) Andrews and Gina (Jack) Higgins; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud 47 year member of Teamsters Local 710. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500 W) Burbank. Lying in State Wednesday 10:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Bridgeview, 7259 W. 74th St. Bridgeview. Interment Private. Funeral Info: 708 636-2320.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 26, 2019
