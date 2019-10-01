Home

Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home
106 E Walnut St
Carrier Mills, IL 62917
(618) 994-2503
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home
106 E Walnut St
Carrier Mills, IL 62917
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home
106 E Walnut St
Carrier Mills, IL 62917
Roy M. Baur


1929 - 2019
Roy M. Baur Obituary
Roy M. Baur, age 90, resident of Carrier Mills, IL formerly of Steger and Crete, IL passed away at 1:30 p.m. Thursday-September 26, 2019 in the Eldorado Rehab and Healthcare in Eldorado, IL.

He was born in Will County, IL on July 29, 1929 son of the late Carl Baur and Esther Shane Baur.

Roy married the former Shirley Rose Cozart on May 3, 1969 and she preceded him in death on February 23, 2016.

He attended the First Baptist Church in Carrier MIlls, IL., a proud Seabee Navy Veteran from 1946 to 1950, past member of the VFW Post in Steger, IL and he retired from the Owens Illinois Glass Co.

He is survived by his daughters; Carol (Tony) Pellegrino of Arizona City, AZ,

Diane McKeebe of Carrier Mills, IL., Regina (Larry) LoBue of Minooka, IL.,

son; James (Linda) Baur of Orland Hills, IL., seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter; Marla McMurphy, a grandson, three brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday-October 2, 2019 at the Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, IL. with the Rev. Dick Driskell officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to the service time on Wednesday.

Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery in Carrier Mills with military honors by the Navy Honor Guard.

The preferred choice of remembrance would be memorials in his memory to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern IL-10400 Terminal Drive Suite 200-Marion, IL 62959.

Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed direct.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 1, 2019
