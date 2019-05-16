Roy Farmer, age 97, born in Lancaster County, Ohio on March 26, 1922 to Charles and Jessie (O'Rourke) Farmer. He graduated from high school in 1940 and joined the U.S. Navy on his birthday in 1941 where he spent the next six years serving in the Pacific during World War II. After the war, Roy worked as a carpenter until he retired at the age of 62. He married Doris Pittman on August 21, 1948. He was a member of the Chicago Heights VFW and the American Legion, past officer of Carpenters Retirees Club and member of Wilmington Recreation Club for 44 years, where he and Doris camped every weekend. They celebrated 70 fantastic years of marriage in 2018 only two months before Doris passed away. Their children are Pat (Chet) Foster and Dennis (Lynne) Farmer. He was a devoted Grandpa to Justin and Collin (Krystal) Foster and Ron (Monica) and Mark Celmer. Surrogate Grandpa to Todd, Samantha and Jesse Foster and Jeff, Tim, Ari and Alex Markle. Great Grandpa to Jeremy, Ben and Danielle Celmer and Michael and Mason Fitzpatrick. In addition to his son and daughter mentioned above, he is survived by one sister, Kate Faltin, age 96, and her daughter, Jo Ellen Kersey. Also nieces Jenny Westfall and Barbara Dumpier, and nephews David Farmer and John Azzarello.Visitation Sunday, May 19th, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 2:00 P.M. at the Monee Funeral Home 5450 Wilson St. (at Governors Hwy.), Monee, IL. Interment: Skyline Memorial Park will be private. Donations appreciated to New Star Services 1005 West End Avenue Chicago Heights, IL. 60411 Info: (708) 534-0016. Published in the Daily Southtown on May 16, 2019