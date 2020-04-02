|
Roy S. Carmichael, age 100, of Crete, IL passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Dear husband of the late Thelma Carmichael, nee Fontechia. Loving father of Douglas (Carol) Carmichael and Debbie (Frank) Elton. Cherished grandfather of Laura Elton, Lisa (Edgar) Rodriguez, Karen (Jim) Arzt, Frank (Joan) Elton, Timmy (Kitty) Elton, and Mary Elton. Dear great-grandfather of 13 great-grandchildren. Fond brother of the late Ralph Carmichael.
Memorial service to be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Steger IL. Please contact Smits Funeral Homes-Steger Memorial Chapel for further details - 708-755-6100.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 2, 2020