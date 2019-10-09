|
Roy W. Wille, age 92, United States Army Veteran of WW II, passed away October 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Josephine (nee DiGangi). Loving father of Curt (Maggie) Wille, Paula (Bruce) Starek, Rich (Trish) Wille, Janet (Steve) Adams, Carol (Kevin) Doberstein, Cathy Sansone, Jeanine (Butch) Petsche and Dan (Keri) Krause. Devoted grandfather of 18 and cherished great-grandfather of 20. Dear brother of the late Richard Wille, Harold Wille and Elaine Lentz. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Roy was a retired longtime business owner of Wille Brothers Company and was also an active member of the Blue Island community. During his retirement he enjoyed golfing, traveling and gardening. Visitation Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, Illinois. Will lie in state Friday, October 11, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 9:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6850 W. 159th Street, Tinley Park, Illinois. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 9, 2019