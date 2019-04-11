Home

Russell John Nelson Obituary
Veteran U.S. Army Vietnam. Lifetime member and past Commander of VFW Bremen Post 2791 Tinley Park. Longtime Pipefitter with Hill Mechanical and Union Local 597. Beloved husband of Marcia Nelson (nee Dunkovich) for 45 years. Loving father of Kim (Wayne) Valente and Russell (Brandy) Nelson. Cherished grandfather of Harley Ann, Audrey Marie, Russell James "RJ" Nelson and Lena Violet Valente. Devoted brother of Thomas (Kathy) Nelson and Carole (the late Dan) Pajor. Dear uncle to many. Visitation Sunday 3-9 pm. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 a.m. at the Maher Funeral Home 17101 S. 71st Ave Tinley Park (1 block west of Harlem on 171st St in the Olde Tinley Library).Interment and Full Military Honors Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery . To view and sign the guest book please visit MAHERFUNERALSERVICES.COM. (708) 781-9212.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 11, 2019
