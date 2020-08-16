1/1
Russell M. Guzzo DC
Dr. Russell M. Guzzo, DC. Age 68. Longtime Crete and Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School and National College of Chiropractic. Proprietor of Russell Guzzo Chiropractic in the Flossmoor and Chicago Heights area. In Russell's leisuire time he enjoyed golfing and watching a good storm. Husband for over 40 years of Christine nee Zarante. Son of the late Cecelia nee Concialdi and Russell J. Guzzo. Brother of Rosanna (Joseph) Spotora. Uncle and friend of many. Burial services were private. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
