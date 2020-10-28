Ruth A. DeYoung, nee Moblard, age 78, beloved wife for 54 years to Rev. Ronald W. DeYoung. Loving mother of Jonathan, Joy (Steve Sweda) and David. Cherished grandmother of Annelise and Arthur. Dear sister of Harriet Schipper, Claire Marie Stay and Lynn Hofmaster. Fond sister-in-law of Joyce Vogel. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ruth was a retired preschool teacher. She enjoyed spending time gardening. Services will be private. Gifts in memory of Ruth can be made to World Renew, 1700 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com
