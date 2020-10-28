1/1
Ruth A. DeYoung
Ruth A. DeYoung, nee Moblard, age 78, beloved wife for 54 years to Rev. Ronald W. DeYoung. Loving mother of Jonathan, Joy (Steve Sweda) and David. Cherished grandmother of Annelise and Arthur. Dear sister of Harriet Schipper, Claire Marie Stay and Lynn Hofmaster. Fond sister-in-law of Joyce Vogel. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ruth was a retired preschool teacher. She enjoyed spending time gardening. Services will be private. Gifts in memory of Ruth can be made to World Renew, 1700 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 25, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
October 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
