Ruth Alice Delfs of Flossmoor, Illinois passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born April 8, 1931, the daughter of Salvatore & Angelina (Watkins) DiPrima of Chicago, Illinois. Her passions included art, antiques, the piano and every type of pet imaginable that she loved over the years.
Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harry John Delfs Jr., brother George (Della) DiPrima and nephew Larry (Celia) DiPrima. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Kathryn) Delfs, Bryan Delfs and Paul (Maribeth) Delfs, and grandchildren (Lauren, Mark, Morgan Lesiewicz (Brian), Brandon, Harrison and Lillian) and great granddaughter Lucy Lesiewicz. Also survived by sister-in-law Della (Fish) DiPrima, niece Jean Massoth, and nephew Rob (Sue) DiPrima.
A Celebration of her life will be held at Carlucci's Restaurant in Rosemont on December 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the in her name.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 13, 2019