Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Carlucci's Restaurant
Rosemont, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Delfs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Alice Delfs


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Alice Delfs Obituary
Ruth Alice Delfs of Flossmoor, Illinois passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born April 8, 1931, the daughter of Salvatore & Angelina (Watkins) DiPrima of Chicago, Illinois. Her passions included art, antiques, the piano and every type of pet imaginable that she loved over the years.



Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harry John Delfs Jr., brother George (Della) DiPrima and nephew Larry (Celia) DiPrima. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Kathryn) Delfs, Bryan Delfs and Paul (Maribeth) Delfs, and grandchildren (Lauren, Mark, Morgan Lesiewicz (Brian), Brandon, Harrison and Lillian) and great granddaughter Lucy Lesiewicz. Also survived by sister-in-law Della (Fish) DiPrima, niece Jean Massoth, and nephew Rob (Sue) DiPrima.



A Celebration of her life will be held at Carlucci's Restaurant in Rosemont on December 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the in her name.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -