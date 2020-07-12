Ruth E. Wileman, age 91; beloved wife of the late James F. Wileman; loving mother of Jim (Marilyn), Kathy (Tom) Congreve and Patti (Ron) Nakutis; proud grandma of Mike (Laura), Dave (Megan), Matt, Justin, Ryan and Kimmy; cherished great grandma of Kate and Gavin; dear sister of Arlene Agic and the late Mary Riddle, Eloise DeVito and Vivian Hamilton; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Heart Association
. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. Info: 708-636-2320