Ruth E. Wileman, age 91; beloved wife of the late James F. Wileman; loving mother of Jim (Marilyn), Kathy (Tom) Congreve and Patti (Ron) Nakutis; proud grandma of Mike (Laura), Dave (Megan), Matt, Justin, Ryan and Kimmy; cherished great grandma of Kate and Gavin; dear sister of Arlene Agic and the late Mary Riddle, Eloise DeVito and Vivian Hamilton; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Heart Association. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. Info: 708-636-2320



Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 12, 2020.
