Ruth Joan Rohl

Ruth Joan Rohl Obituary
Ruth Joan Rohl, of Carol Stream, born July 11, 1928, passed away March 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Devon Rohl; loving mother of Carol Rohl (Gordon Bok), Amy Wazny (late Joseph Wazny) and Michael Rohl (Sue Rohl). Beloved daughter of the late Andrew and Wilhelmine Rauth. Fond grandmother of Derrick and Madi Rohl and Tim Wazny. A dear sister of Andrew Michael Rauth and fond aunt of Sue Lentz, Sally Fowkes, Sandra Brink, David Calahan, Sarah Rauth and Susan Rauth.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Presbyterian Church of Chicago Heights 900 Thomas Street, Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 29, 2020
