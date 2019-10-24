Home

Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
Ruth M. Meredith

Ruth M. Meredith Obituary
Ruth Marie Meredith (nee France) age 85 longtime resident of Crete, Illinois passed away on October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 67 years to Raymon. Loving mother to the late John (2009) and the late David (2015). Cherished grandmother to Stacey, Johna and Jordon; great grandmother to Sebastian. Beautiful sister to Edwin France Jr. Ruth retired as a teacher for the Sauk Village School District. Donations can be made to the Crete Lions Club.

Visitation on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at the Crete Funeral Home,1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral Service on Friday at 9:30AM at the funeral home. Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600. Cretefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 24, 2019
