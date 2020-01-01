Home

Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Sally Kraml
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 S. Lawler Ave
Oak Lawn, IL
Sally Ann Kraml Obituary
nee Earl, passed away Sunday morning surrounded by her loving family, Sally was age 83; beloved wife of the late John Kraml Sr.; devoted mother or John Jr. and Brian P. Kraml; loving daughter of the late Edward and the late Clara nee Riha Earl; cherished grandmother of Cassandra, Beverly, Jordan and Paige; dearest sister of late Edward Earl and Patricia Arvesen; dear aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sally was a loving friend and neighbor to many. Visitation will be held Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home 11028 Southwest Hwy, Palos Hills, IL

Family and friends will gather Friday at St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave. Oak Lawn, IL for a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass, Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please omit flowers

Arrangements entrusted to Heinen and Loschetter Funeral Service (Lisa M. DeAngelis, Director). For information or to express your condolences please visit www.heinenandloschetterfs.com or call 708-425-4050
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 1, 2020
