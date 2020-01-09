Home

Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Entombment
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
St Adalbert's Catholic Cemetery
6800 North Milwaukee Avenue,
Niles, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
St Alexander Catholic Church
7025 W 126th St,
Palos Heights, IL
Sally D. O'Hare


1930 - 2019
Sally D. O'Hare Obituary
O'Hare, Sally D. was born in Chicago Il. on January 20, 1930 and passed away on November 24, 2019 at the age of 89; Beloved wife of Robert (Bob) O'Hare; loving mother of late Michael (Ruth) O'Hare, Mark (Rita) O'Hare, late Christine (Jim) Taber and late Raymond (Colleen) O'Hare; cherished grandma of Georgia Lewis, Katy, Elizabeth, Ryan, Thomas and Audrey O'Hare; Great-grandmother of John C. Urquhart and Christopher R. Lewis. She was a beloved teacher for over 41 years to thousands of students. Rather than flowers she would have wanted prayers and kind thoughts for all. Entombment services will be Friday January 10, 2020 at St Adalbert's Catholic Cemetery at 11:30am located at 6800 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, Il and the Memorial mass will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St Alexander Catholic Church at 11:30am, 7025 W 126th St, Palos Heights, Il 60463. Arrangements entrusted to Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 9, 2020
