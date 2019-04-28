Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence O'Toole Church
4101 St. Lawrence Ave.
Matteson, IL
Sally Gliottoni Sanfratello Obituary
Sally Gliottoni Sanfratello, 52, of Frankfort, formerly Crete died April 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving family: husband of 28 years, Joseph A. Sanfratello; son: Joseph Andrew Sanfratello, mother: Helen (late Andy L.) Gliottoni; siblings: Patricia (Dennis) Derfiny, Cathy (Roger Jacob) Gliottoni, Cynthia (Jim) Wheeler, James (Melissa) Gliottoni, Susan (Jeff) Hunt. brother-in-law: James Hirsch, Michael Sanfratello; in-laws Joseph and Sharon Sanfratello. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Sally was born in Chicago Heights on October 11, 1966, the youngest child to Andy and Helen Gliottoni. A graduate of BTHS she enjoyed cheerleading and coached after graduating. Creatively gifted, she was always helping friends and family with designing, decorating, and parties. She loved, cared and felt deeply for others. Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her son Joey. Visitation will be held on Sun., April 28th from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Monday, April 29th from 9:00 am until prayers at 10:00 am at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, 4101 St. Lawrence Ave. in Matteson, IL 60443. Interment following at Cemetery in Steger, IL. For information or to sign guestbook please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 28, 2019
