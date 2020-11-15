1/1
Sally J. Zarlengo
Sally Jean Zarlengo (nee Spotora), 91, lifelong resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away on November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 68 years to John M. Zarlengo Sr. (deceased 2019). Loving mother to Maria (Edward) McMahon, John Jr. (Julie) Zarlengo, Paul (Deborah) Zarlengo, Joseph (Karen) Zarlengo, Luanne Zarlengo, Thomas (Mary Lou) Zarlengo, Joan (Jeffrey) Bohlen, Carol (David) Brost, and Sharon (Christopher) Kolavo. Devoted grandmother of 43 grandchildren and great grandmother of 52. Sally graduated from Bloom High School, class of 1947. She was the Office Manager for John Zarlengo Asphalt Paving for many years. Sally had been an active member of St. Agnes Parish, former President of the Catholic Women's Club, member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society and Home and School Guild. Sally and her husband John had the honor of representing grandparents, presenting gifts to St. John Paul II at the Mass celebrated in Chicago in 1979. She loved her Catholic faith and loved to share her faith. She loved playing double solitaire with her children and grandchildren, Sally made everyone feel welcomed, and she commonly would say "God be with you" or "God watch over you".

Visitation is Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy, (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Everyone to meet directly to the church for a Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 21 at 10:00 A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10701 Olcott Ave. St. John, Indiana. Internment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Agnes Parish in Chicago Heights or to EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network: www.ewtn.com).



Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
November 13, 2020
Dear Carol, Dave, David, Kayleigh, Kristina, Matt, and Jessica,

We are sorry for your loss but awed by the legacy of love and faith that your mom/grandmother leaves behind. The lessons she taught and example she set were clearly taken to heart as seen in the devotion and commitment you all have to each other as well as towards extended family and friends. Her legacy is not simply children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren - as remarkable as that is. Rather, her true gift to all of you ( and the world) is the way she modeled compassion, selflessness, and prayer. We really didn’t know Mrs. Zarlengo personally, but we definitely saw her in each one of you.

Love,
Ted and Cheryl Tolish
Ted & Cheryl Tolish
Friend
