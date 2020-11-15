Dear Carol, Dave, David, Kayleigh, Kristina, Matt, and Jessica,



We are sorry for your loss but awed by the legacy of love and faith that your mom/grandmother leaves behind. The lessons she taught and example she set were clearly taken to heart as seen in the devotion and commitment you all have to each other as well as towards extended family and friends. Her legacy is not simply children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren - as remarkable as that is. Rather, her true gift to all of you ( and the world) is the way she modeled compassion, selflessness, and prayer. We really didn’t know Mrs. Zarlengo personally, but we definitely saw her in each one of you.



Love,

Ted and Cheryl Tolish

