Sally L. Egan (nee Monroe) age 76 of Crete, Illinois passed away peacefully after a stroke on April 3, 2020. Beloved wife of 53 years to James R. Loving mother of John (Nora). Proud grandmother of Kate, Jack and Finn. Devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sally graduated from Mother of Sorrows and St. Bernard's School of Nursing, and was a Registered Nurse for 40 years at Ingalls Hospital in Harvey. Sally was a enthusiastic supporter of Crete American Legion Post 1291 and its Hot Dog Wagon. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 19, 2020