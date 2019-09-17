Home

Sally M. Hoffmann

Sally M. Hoffmann Obituary
Sally M. Hoffmann was born in Golden Gate Illinois on March 19, 1936, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 31, 2019. Sally was afraid of water, but loved going on cruises. She is survived by her Husband John and his Son David, her Daughter Pamela Howard, Sister Barbara Stadt, Sister in law Beverly Odom, Brothers Charles & James, Aunt Dorthy Pond, many Nieces, Nephews, and dear neighbors. She is proceeded in death by her Brother Thomas Odom, Nephew Billy Odom and Brother In Law Dale Stadt. Sally's remains will be scattered at sea in the Pacific Ocean.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 17, 2019
