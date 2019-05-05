|
|
Sallyann J. Maloni nee Johnson age 69. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Homewood Flossmoor High School graduate, class of 1967. She attended Rollins College, received her bachelor's degree and teaching certification from Hanover College. Sallyann enjoyed teaching elementary education at Brookwood School in Glenwood, Western Avenue and Heather Hill Schools in Flossmoor. Loving wife for 45 years of Nicholas "Nick" Maloni. Beloved mother of Jordon (Jennifer) Maloni and Kendra (Christopher) Linde. Proud and loving grandmother of Lucy Elle, Joseph, May and Crew Maloni, Joshua, Nicholas, Benjamin, Miriam, Evelyn, Violet and Annette Linde. Sister of Susan (late Albert) Verley and Jennifer (Edward) Langefeld. Dear aunt and friend of many. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at Living Springs Church, 19051 S. Halsted St., Glenwood on Saturday May 11th from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. Repass and fellowship to follow. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown from May 5 to May 9, 2019