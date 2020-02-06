Home

Steger Funeral Home
125 E Steger Rd
Steger, IL 60475
(708) 755-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Steger Funeral Home
125 E Steger Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Steger Funeral Home
125 E Steger Rd
Steger, IL 60475
More Obituaries for Salome Lopez
Salome R. Lopez Obituary
Salome R. Lopez age 74 of Steger, Illinois passed away on February 1, 2020. Loving husband to Petra G. (nee Garcia). Beloved father to Sonia (Lorenzo) Trejo, Sylvia (John) Mascaro, Sofia (Robert) Lopez, Mark (Lisa) Lopez and Rachel (Nicholas) Lopez. Cherished grandfather of 13; great grandfather of 6. Dear brother to Angie (Felix) Mora, Nabor (Armandina) Lopez, Irma (Eusebio) Suarez, Linda (late Joe) Tenorio, Dora (Jose) Juarez, Roy Lopez, Arturo (Luvin) Lopez, late Richard Lopez, Beatrice (Henry) Uriegas, Jesse (Maria) Lopez and Rosa (late Mando) Olvedo. Beautiful son to the late Salome and the late Basilisa (nee Rodriguez) Lopez. Salome was an Electrician for IBEW.

Visitation Saturday, February 8th from 1PM until the time of mass at 4PM at Steger Funeral Home, 125 E Steger Road (34th Street), Steger, IL. Info. call (708) 755-3400. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the family.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 6, 2020
