Salvador F. Avalos. Age 64. Chicago Heights resident. Born and raised in La Mesa de Gonzalez, Totatiche, Jalisco, Mexico. In 1973 at the age of 17 Salvador immigrated to Chicago's South Chicago Neighborhood. Worked as a Cook at Country House in Chicago Heights, The Original Pancake House in Olympia Fields and The Tin Fish in Tinley Park. Husband for 39 years of Rosario nee Sanchez. Father of Salvador Avalos Jr, Alonzo (Jennifer) Avalos, Rudy Avalos, Raul (Johana) Avalos, Jorge Armando Avalos, Maria Avalos and Guadalupe Avalos. Grandfather of Roberto Serrato, Alonzo Avalos Jr, Angel Anthony Avalos, Sophia Avalos and Jonathan Avalos. Son of the late Julia nee Flores and Angel Avalos. Brother Trinidad (Luz Elena) Avalos, Maria de Jesus (Jose) Rosales, Otilia (late Salvador) Magallanes, Teresa (Jesus) Gonzalez, Patricio (Elvia) Avalos, Esperanza (Rosalio) Covarrubias and Eladio (Nancy) Avalos. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th Street (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday November 15th from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Committal services Monday 11:30 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com