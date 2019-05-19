Daily Southtown Obituaries
Salvador Gulotta
Salvador Gulotta

Salvador Gulotta Obituary
Salvador J Gulotta, age 68, of Crete, Illinois, passed away peacefully after a long and dignified battle with Alzheimer's on May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria Gulotta nee Barone. Loving father of Jennifer (Douglas) Fisher and Victoria (Victor) Gulotta. Cherished grandfather of Evelyn, and Lillian. Dear brother of Gary (Kathy) Gulotta, Michael (Debbie) Gulotta, Cathy (Edward) Majchrzak, Nancy Gulotta, and brother-in-law of Angelo Barone. Dear son of Victor (late Esther) Gulotta. Salvador was a retired corporate accountant and a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation Monday, May 20, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Liborius Catholic Church - 71 W 35th St, Steger, IL. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials to the 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60631, , appreciated. www.smitsfh.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 19, 2019
